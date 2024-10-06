Advertisement
Sport

Celtic win in Scottish Premiership

Oct 6, 2024 17:44 By radiokerrynews
Celtic win in Scottish Premiership
Celtic came back from a goal down to beat Ross County 2-1 and maintain their 100 percent start to the Scottish Premiership season.

The champions have won all seven of their opening top-flight games.

