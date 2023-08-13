Advertisement
Celtic win at Aberdeen

Aug 13, 2023 15:03 By radiokerrysport
Celtic win at Aberdeen
Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have two wins from two at the start of their title defence after a 3-1 win at Aberdeen.

Liel Abada, Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O'Riley were on target for Brendan Rodgers' side at Pittodrie.

