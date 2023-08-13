Celtic win at Aberdeen

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have two wins from two at the start of their title defence after a 3-1 win at Aberdeen.
Liel Abada, Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O'Riley were on target for Brendan Rodgers' side at Pittodrie.
Advertisement
Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have two wins from two at the start of their title defence after a 3-1 win at Aberdeen.
Liel Abada, Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O'Riley were on target for Brendan Rodgers' side at Pittodrie.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus