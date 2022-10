Celtic have moved five points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a thrilling 4-3 victory away at Hearts.

Greg Taylor scored the winner with 15 minutes remaining in a pulsating game at Tynecastle.

Franny Kiernan reports

Old Firm rivals Rangers can cut the gap back down to two points if they beat Livingston among the 3 o'clock kick-offs.

Aberdeen travel to Motherwell, St Mirren host Dundee United, and there's a big battle at the bottom as Kilmarnock face Ross County.