Celtic through in Scottish Cup

Feb 11, 2024
Celtic have eased into the draw for the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup with a 2-nil victory at St Mirren.

Japan duo Kyogo and Daizen Maeda got the goals for the holders.

Franny Kiernan reports

Hearts aim to avoid a fifth round upset when they visit Championship side Airdrieonians.

Dundee got a late winner a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory at home to St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts had striker Michael Mellon stretchered off in the closing stages after suffering a head knock in the Tayside derby.

Dundee remain sixth, but go three points clear of seventh-placed Hibs.

