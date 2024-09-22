Advertisement
Sport

Celtic into Scottish League Cup semi-finals

Sep 22, 2024 18:06 By radiokerrynews
Celtic into Scottish League Cup semi-finals
Share this article

A double from Ireland's Adam Idah helped Celtic to the Scottish League Cup semi-final after they defeated Falkirk 5 goals to 2.

They will play Aberdeen in the semi, Rangers will take on Motherwell.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Athlone into FAI Cup final
Advertisement
Mead goal gives Arsenal draw
McIlroy misses out in play-off
Advertisement

Recommended

McIlroy misses out in play-off
Dr Crokes advance to quarter final of County Championship
KDL Review
Sport

KDL Review

Sep 22, 2024 17:51
Pitch & Putt Review
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus