Celtic into Scottish League Cup semi-finals

A double from Ireland's Adam Idah helped Celtic to the Scottish League Cup semi-final after they defeated Falkirk 5 goals to 2.
They will play Aberdeen in the semi, Rangers will take on Motherwell.
