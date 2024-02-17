Advertisement
Celtic held by Kilmarnock

Feb 17, 2024 17:39 By radiokerrynews
Celtic conceded a late equaliser as they were held 1-all at home by Kilmarnock.

The point sees them move clear of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership, but their Old Firm rivals will climb above them with victory over St Johnstone tomorrow.

Third-placed Hearts were 2-nil winners over Motherwell, but Neil Warnock is still waiting for his first league victory in charge of Aberdeen.

They drew 2-2 with Hibs.

Ross County are now just three points off the foot of the table following a 2-nil reverse at Dundee.

Bottom side Livingston boosted their survival hopes by beating St Mirren 1-nil.

