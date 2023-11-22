Celtic fined after crowd troubles during Champions League match

Celtic have been fined just over 25-thousand-pounds for incidents involving their fans during October's Champions League match against Atletico Madrid at Parkhead.

Part of the punishment given by UEFA was due to a "provocative message of an offensive nature".

It's understood this is in relation to a display of Palestine flags at the match - with UEFA not allowing flags of a political nature.

Celtic were also fined for the blocking of public passageways and the lighting of fireworks.