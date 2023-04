Celtic have inched ever closer to the League trophy with a hotly contested 3-2 victory over their Glasgow neighbours.

It was Kyogo Furuhasi to be the hero for Celtic today, who fired the hosts in front twice after Tavernier pulled one back for Rangers from a spectacular free kick.

A horrible backpass from the Rangers defence allowed Jota to capitalize and go 3-1 up, with Tavernier scoring a second in hopes of a comeback that never came.