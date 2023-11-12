Advertisement
Sport

Celtic defeat Aberdeen

Nov 12, 2023 16:49 By radiokerrysport
Celtic defeat Aberdeen
Share this article

Celtic have extended their unbeaten start to the Scottish Premiership season to 13 games by thrashing Aberdeen 6-nil.

Kyogo Furuhashi scored the leaders' second but later went off with a head injury.

Franny Kiernan reports

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

FAI Cup glory for Pats
Advertisement
Sunday afternoon local basketball results
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday review
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Council issues warning ahead of stormy weather
Club Championships review
Netwatch Kerry Family Carer of the Year named
Kerry GAA players travel to Kenya as part of initiative to plant 1 million trees
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus