Celtic began the defence of their Scottish Premiership title with a comfortable 4-2 win at home to Ross County.

David Turnbull got two of the goals for Brendan Rodgers' side as the manager took charge of his first competitive game since returning to Parkhead.

Later, Old Firm rivals Rangers head to Kilmarnock after a busy summer in the transfer market.

Newly-promoted Dundee start at home to Motherwell, Hearts travel to St Johnstone, and Livingston meet Aberdeen.