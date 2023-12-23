Advertisement
Sport

Celtic back to winning ways

Dec 23, 2023 17:17 By radiokerrynews
Irish defender Liam Scales has scored to help give Celtic a 2-0 win against Livingston.

A win for the Bhoys sees them go 5 points clear at the top of the table having played two games more than Rangers.

Franny Kiernan reports

