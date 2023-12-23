Celtic back to winning ways

Irish defender Liam Scales has scored to help give Celtic a 2-0 win against Livingston.
A win for the Bhoys sees them go 5 points clear at the top of the table having played two games more than Rangers.
Franny Kiernan reports
