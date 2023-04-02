Celtic away to Ross County

In the Scottish Premiership Celtic are away to Ross County where it's 1-0 to Celtic after 75 minutes.
A win for the visitors would see them once again go nine points clear at the top of the table.
Advertisement
In the Scottish Premiership Celtic are away to Ross County where it's 1-0 to Celtic after 75 minutes.
A win for the visitors would see them once again go nine points clear at the top of the table.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus