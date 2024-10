Celtic can return to the top of the Scottish Premiership table this afternoon.

The Bhoys currently sit three points behind Aberdeen after the Dons' 1-0 win over Dundee United last night.

Brendan Rodgers' men know a win away at Motherwell this afternoon would see them go top on goal difference.

Kick off in that game is at 3pm while at the same time, Rangers welcome St Mirren to Ibrox.

The action kicks off with the Edinburgh Derby between Hibernian and Hearts at noon.