Celtic have been drawn at home to Falkirk in the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals after a 3-1 victory over Hibs.

Holders Rangers will face Dundee at Hampden Park.

Motherwell's 1-nil win against Kilmarnock after extra time sets up a last eight tie with Dundee United, who got past St Mirren by the same score.

Advertisement

League Two Spartans have a trip to Aberdeen.