Limerick forward Peter Casey has been cleared to play in Sunday week's All Ireland senior hurling final against Cork.

He has successfully appealed a red card he received during the semi final win over Waterford.

Meanwhile Oisin Mullin is a doubt for Mayo ahead of Saturday’s All Ireland football semi-final with Dublin.

The defender suffered a quad injury in training this week.

Padraig O’Hora, however, is expected to play some part despite picking up a knock in the Connacht final.