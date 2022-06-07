Advertisement
Sport

Carty ruled out of Ireland tour

Jun 7, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Jack Carty has been ruled out of Ireland’s summer tour of New Zealand.

The Connacht out-half has undergone surgery in England on a wrist injury.

Carty came off the bench in February’s Six Nations game away to France.

