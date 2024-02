Kerry earned a well deserved victory over Cork in the Lidl Ladies National Football League yesterday

The Kingdom won by 2-14 to 7 points at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Late goals from Hannah O'Donoghue and Danielle O'Leary meant a 13 points victory for Kerry who have made it 3 wins from 3 in the competition.

After the game, Tim Moynihan spoke to Kerry player Niamh Carmody

Tim also spoke to Kerry joint manager Darragh Long