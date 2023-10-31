Advertisement
Carbery set for spell on the sidelines

Oct 31, 2023 17:09 By radiokerrysport
Carbery set for spell on the sidelines
Joey Carbery could be set for another spell on the sidelines.

Munster say the out-half requires a scan having picked up a wrist injury in Sunday’s draw with Benetton.

Prop Josh Wycherley is out of this weekend’s game with Dragons due to a neck injury.

But scrum-half Craig Casey is available again following his return from the World Cup.

Ulster expect Ireland tighthead Tom O’Toole to be out for a month.

He requires surgery on a persistent groin injury.

Kieran Treadwell will miss this weekend’s derby with Connacht due to a hip injury, while Dave Ewers and Cormac Izuchukwu are out with head injuries.

JJ Hanrahan is unlikely to be risked in that game due to a knee injury, but Pete Wilkins can once again call upon Jack Carty.

