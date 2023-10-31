Carabao Cup last 16 gets underway this evening

The first of the last 16 ties in the Carabao Cup take place this evening.
Mansfield Town go up against Port Vale, while Exeter City entertain Middlesbrough.
Both matches kick off at 7.45.
