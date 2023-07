The latter stages of the Senior Camogie Championship will also take place today.

Group 1 leaders Galway go to Newry to play Down.

While Ennis hosts the meeting of Clare and Cork.

First plays second in Group 2, with Tipperary on maximum points ahead of their game away to Kilkenny.

At Parnell Park, Dublin and Wexford are looking to avoid a relegation playoff.

Waterford and Antrim battle for top spot in Group 3, while Offaly and Limerick are vying to avoid relegation in Banagher.