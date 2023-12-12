Advertisement
Sport

Cadbury Ireland extends deal with FAI

Dec 12, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrysport
Cadbury Ireland extends deal with FAI
Cadbury Ireland has announced a three-year extension with the FAI.

The confectionery company is extending its partnership with the Ireland women's national team and women's football which began in 2021.

