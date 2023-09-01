Advertisement
Busy transfer deadline day so far

Sep 1, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrysport
Ryan Gravenberch’s move from Bayern Munich to Liverpool will not be affected by the collapse of Palinha’s proposed move to Bayern from Fulham.

Manchester United are busy on transfer deadline day.

They’ve confirmed the loan signing from Tottenham of full-back Sergio Reguilon.

United are also due to complete the loan capture of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

While Jonny Evans has seen his short-term deal turned into a one-year contract.

Tottenham are paying Nottingham Forest 55-million euro for Brennan Johsnon.

And Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick is joining Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Newcastle.

