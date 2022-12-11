Advertisement
Sport

Busy Programme Of Kerry Airport Basketball Fixtures

Dec 11, 2022 11:12 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Airport Men Div 2:
St Josephs v St Marys 1, at Duagh Sports Complex, 6:30pm ;
Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div 2:
St Annes v Glenbeigh Falcons , at Farranfore Community Centre, 1:00pm ;
KCYMS v St Josephs , at Killorglin Sports Complex, 5:00pm ;
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Cup:
Glenbeigh Falcons v TK Bobcats, at Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 7:00pm ;
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div 2:
TK Vixens v Kenmare Kestrels B, at Causeway Comp School, 12:00pm ;
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div 3:
TK Vixens v TK Cougars, at Athea Community Centre, 11:00am ;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 3:
TK Vixens v Kenmare Kestrels , at Athea Community Centre, 12:15pm ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Cup:
Glenbeigh Falcons v St Marys , at Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 5:00pm ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div2 Plate:
Gneeveguilla v St Colmans , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 6:30pm ;
Kerry Airport U 16 Girls Div 2:
Cahersiveen v Ballybunion Wildcats , at Colaiste na Sceilge, 2:30pm ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 3 Group 1:
Cahersiveen v St Josephs , at Colaiste na Sceilge, 1:15pm ;
St Bridgets v Cobras , at Castleisland Community Centre, 2:00pm ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 3 Group 2:
St Pauls B v St Marys B, at killcummin school hall, 11:40am ;
TK Vixens v TK Cougars 2, at Athea Community Centre, 2:30pm ;
Kerry Airport U15 Boys:
TK Bobcats v St Marys , at John Mitchells GAA Hall, 5:15pm ;
Gneeveguilla v St Brendans , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 5:15pm ;
Kerry Airport U15 Girls :
St Pauls v Kenmare Kestrels , at killcummin school hall, 3:30pm ;
Kerry Airport U 14 Boys Div 1:
St Josephs v Glenbeigh Falcons , at Duagh Sports Complex, 1:00pm ;
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 3:
St Bridgets v St Pauls B, at Castleisland Community Centre, 3:30pm ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Plate:
St Brendans v St Marys Black, at Moyderwell School, 12:00pm ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Plate:
Cobras v TK Bobcats, at Causeway Comp School, 11:00am ;
Kerry airport U 14 Girls Div 3:
KCYMS v St Colmans Ravens, at Killorglin Sports Complex, 4:00pm ;
Kerry Airport U13 Boys :
St Marys v St Pauls , at Castleisland Community Centre, 1:00pm ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Cup:
St Marys v Tralee Magic , at Castleisland Community Centre, 11:00am ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div3 Plate:
KCYMS v St Pauls c, at Killorglin Sports Complex, 3:00pm ;
Kerry Airport U 12 Boys Div 2:
St Marys Black v Kenmare Kestrels , at Castleisland Community Centre, 9:00am ;
Kerry Airport U 12 Girls Div 1:
St Josephs cyclones v Kenmare Kestrels , at Duagh Sports Complex, 12:00pm ;
St Pauls v Glenbeigh Falcons , at killcummin school hall, 1:30pm ;
Kerry Airport U 12 Girls Div 2:
TK Vixens v Tralee Magic , at Athea Community Centre, 1:30pm ;

