Busy evening across the divisions in SSE Airtricity Leagues

Waterford will look to secure a fifth SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win in a row this evening.

Marc Bircham's side take on second-placed St Patrick's Athletic at Richmond Park from a quarter-to-eight.

First plays second in the First Division tonight, with leaders Shelbourne making the trip to Galway United.

Third plays fourth as Treaty United go to Bray Wanderers.

Elsewhere, there's a Leeside derby as Cork City host Cobh Ramblers,

UCD play Athlone Town, and Wexford face Cabinteely.