Advertisement
Sport

Busy evening across the divisions in SSE Airtricity Leagues

Aug 13, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrysport
Busy evening across the divisions in SSE Airtricity Leagues Busy evening across the divisions in SSE Airtricity Leagues
Share this article

Waterford will look to secure a fifth SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win in a row this evening.

Marc Bircham's side take on second-placed St Patrick's Athletic at Richmond Park from a quarter-to-eight.

First plays second in the First Division tonight, with leaders Shelbourne making the trip to Galway United.

Advertisement

Third plays fourth as Treaty United go to Bray Wanderers.

Elsewhere, there's a Leeside derby as Cork City host Cobh Ramblers,

UCD play Athlone Town, and Wexford face Cabinteely.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus