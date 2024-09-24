Burke strike keeps Rovers in title picture

A Graham Burke strike six-minutes from time kept Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title picture last night.

That goal gave the Hoops a 1-nil victory at home to Dublin rivals Bohemians, and moves them within four-points of leaders Shelbourne.

Perhaps crucially though, Shels still have a game-in-hand.

Drogheda United are just four-points behind Bohs in the relegation playoff spot, after their nil-all draw at home to Galway United.

Athlone Town got the better of First Division playoff rivals UCD last night.

Dean Ebbe’s first-half penalty separated the sides at Lissywollen.

While a Lee Devitt brace helped Treaty United to a 3-nil win away to Cobh Ramblers.