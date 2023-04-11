Advertisement
Sport

Brown level ahead of final session at World qualifiers

Apr 11, 2023 16:04 By radiokerrysport
Brown level ahead of final session at World qualifiers Brown level ahead of final session at World qualifiers
Share this article

Antrim's Jordan Brown and Si Jiahui are locked at four frames each in their World Snooker Championship qualifier.

The first to 10 frames will advance to the main draw at the Crucible.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus