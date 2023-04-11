Brown level ahead of final session at World qualifiers

Antrim's Jordan Brown and Si Jiahui are locked at four frames each in their World Snooker Championship qualifier.
The first to 10 frames will advance to the main draw at the Crucible.
Advertisement
Antrim's Jordan Brown and Si Jiahui are locked at four frames each in their World Snooker Championship qualifier.
The first to 10 frames will advance to the main draw at the Crucible.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus