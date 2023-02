Amy Broadhurst has secured at least a bronze medal at the Strandja tournament in Bulgaria.

She beat the Canadian, Charlie Cavanagh, in their welterweight quarter-final.

Broadhurst will have her semi-final tomorrow.

Niamh Fay and Jennifer Lehane both lost their bantamweight quarter-finals this afternoon.

There was disappointment too for Sean Mari, who lost his flyweight quarter-final.

Still to come, light-heavyweight Kelyn Cassidy will also be in quarter-final action.