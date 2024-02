With Alisson out with a hamstring injury, Caoimhin Kelleher will start in goal for Premier League leaders Liverpool away to Brentford this lunchtime.

Arsenal are in action at 3, away to strugglers Burnley.

Aston Villa will look to correct their recent blip when they go to Fulham.

Advertisement

Tottenham are at home to Wolves

And Bournemouth make the long trip to Newcastle.

Manchester City will look to reel in the leaders when they entertain Chelsea from 5.30.