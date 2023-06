Brentford have had a second bid for Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins rejected.

The Leixlip native fell out of favour at Wolves during the second half of last season.

Collins' international team-mate Dara O'Shea is set to return to the Premier League with Burnley.

Advertisement

The Clarets have agreed a deal with West Bromwich Albion and O'Shea is due to have a medical today.