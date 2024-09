St Brendan's are into the ¼ finals of the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.

It’s after they defeated St.Kierans 2-14 to 2-13.

3 more ¼ final spots are up for grabs today.

In Round 2A:

Venue: Austin Stack Park; East Kerry V Milltown/Castlemaine 2:00

Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium; Shannon Rangers V Templenoe 3:00

Venue: Austin Stack Park; Mid Kerry V Dr. Crokes 4:00