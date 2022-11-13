Advertisement
Sport

Breen wins Power Stage as Neuville claims top honours at WRC season finale

Nov 13, 2022 10:11 By radiokerrysport
Breen wins Power Stage as Neuville claims top honours at WRC season finale Breen wins Power Stage as Neuville claims top honours at WRC season finale
Craig Breen (IRL) Paul Nagle (GB) Of team M-Sport Ford WRT is seen performing during the World Rally Championship Japan in Toyota city, Japan on 12,November // Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211120433 // Usage for editorial use only //
Share this article

The World Rally Championship season has come to an end as Theirry Neuville took the top step of the podium at Rally Japan

He had over 1 minute to spare over teammate Ott Tanak as his closest challenger Elfyn Evans punctured early in the day.

It was a positive end to the season for Ireland's Craig Breen, winning two stages on the final day, including the Power Stage which awards the driver 5 bonus points

Advertisement

Killarney Co-Driver Paul Nagle officially ends the season 7th in the World Championship

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus