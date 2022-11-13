Breen wins Power Stage as Neuville claims top honours at WRC season finale

The World Rally Championship season has come to an end as Theirry Neuville took the top step of the podium at Rally Japan

He had over 1 minute to spare over teammate Ott Tanak as his closest challenger Elfyn Evans punctured early in the day.

It was a positive end to the season for Ireland's Craig Breen, winning two stages on the final day, including the Power Stage which awards the driver 5 bonus points

Advertisement

Killarney Co-Driver Paul Nagle officially ends the season 7th in the World Championship