Breen/Nagle in 4th at Rally Italia, just 10 seconds off the lead

Jun 3, 2022 12:06 By radiokerrysport
Breen/Nagle in 4th at Rally Italia, just 10 seconds off the lead
Craig Breen (IRL) Paul Nagle (GB) Of team M-Sport Ford WRT are seen performing in shakedown during the World Rally Championship Italy in Alghero, Italy on 2,June // Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206020168 // Usage for editorial use only //
Waterford/Kerry pairing of Craig Breen and Paul Nagle are sitting in 4th place after 5 stages of Rally Italia Sardegna, which is round 5 of the World Rally Championship.

The MSport Ford front runners are just 10.1 seconds off the lead, held by Hyundais Ott Tanak and are just 1.2 seconds off the podium places.

The pair could be leading the event, but dropped 10 seconds on one of this morning stages overshooting a tight lefthander and had to turn the car around.

Speaking to WRC All Live, Craig says he's very happy with this mornings tough loop

