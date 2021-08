Waterford/Kerry pairing of Craig Breen and Paul Nagle return to World Rally Championship action this afternoon.

Round 8 of the Championship is on all tarmac in Ypres (Epra), Belgium.

The pair go into the latest round 7th in the championship, as they compete in a shared Hyundai WRC car for the year.

The first stage gets underway at 12:30 Irish time.