Breen/Nagle 'feel at home' in new car ahead of 2022 campaign

Waterford Kerry pair of Craig Breen and Paul Nagle have said that preparations for the 2022 season could not have gone any better.

The pair have signed a full time World Rally Championship contract which will see them lead the MSport Ford World Rally team for the next two seasons.

Speaking to WRC.com, Craig said that he and Paul feel at home in the brand-new car, in a year that rallying moves into the Hybrid era for the first time.

The first event of the year gets underway 3 weeks today on January 21st with 13 rounds to the finish in Japan in mid-November.