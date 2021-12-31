Advertisement
Sport

Breen/Nagle 'feel at home' in new car ahead of 2022 campaign

Dec 31, 2021 12:12 By radiokerrysport
Breen/Nagle 'feel at home' in new car ahead of 2022 campaign Breen/Nagle 'feel at home' in new car ahead of 2022 campaign
Sébastien Loeb (FRA) performs during WRC Msport test in Alpens, Spain on October 19, 2021. // SI202112210201 // Usage for editorial use only //
Share this article

Waterford Kerry pair of Craig Breen and Paul Nagle have said that preparations for the 2022 season could not have gone any better.

The pair have signed a full time World Rally Championship contract which will see them lead the MSport Ford World Rally team for the next two seasons.

Speaking to WRC.com, Craig said that he and Paul feel at home in the brand-new car, in a year that rallying moves into the Hybrid era for the first time.

Advertisement

The first event of the year gets underway 3 weeks today on January 21st with 13 rounds to the finish in Japan in mid-November.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus