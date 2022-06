Craig Breen and Paul Nagle will kick off the Rally Italia Sardegna later this evening.

The Waterford/Kerry pair finished 6th on the mornings Shakedown practice stage in their MSport Ford Puma.

The first of 21 stages gets underway at 5 O Clock Irish time this evening, with 8 stages scheduled for tomorrow, 8 on Saturday and 4 on Sunday.

The pair sit in 6th in the World Championship heading into Round 5 this weekend