Breen/Nagle 11.8 seconds off the lead in Portugal

May 20, 2022 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Craig Breen (IRL) Paul Nagle (GB) Of team M-Sport Ford WRT is seen racing during the World Rally Championship Portugal in Porto, Portugal on 19,May // Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202205190152 // Usage for editorial use only //
Waterford/Kerry pairing of Craig Breen and Paul Nagle sit 7th at Rally Portugal, which is round 4 of the World Rally Championship.
The MSport Ford Crew sit 11.8 seconds behind teammate and rally leader Sebastien Loeb.
Speaking to WRC TV at the end of the morning loop, Craig said dust coming into the car during the stages is hampering his driving.

Elsewhere, its the Spanish Grand Prix weekend on the Formula 1 calendar.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc leads the championship from World Champion Max Verstappen heading into the weekend.
Practice 1 has been underway since 1 0 Clock and currently...

