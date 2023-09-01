Bray the visitors to the Kingdom tonight

Bray are the visitors to the Kingdom tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Kerry FC take on the Wicklow outfit from 7.45.

Kerry manager Billy Dennehy

Advertisement

Waterford can cut Galway United's lead at the top of the First Division to twelve points tonight if they win at home to Athlone.

Treaty United test their recent resurgence away to Cobh Ramblers.

Wexford play Finn Harps.

Advertisement

Another huge night awaits in the Premier Division title race.

Shamrock Rovers hold a four-point lead at the top, and they welcome bitter rivals Bohemians to Tallaght Stadium this evening.

There's another Dublin derby at Tolka Park where Shelbourne play second placed St. Pat's.

Advertisement

Dundalk and Derry City are both looking to keep pace with the leaders - they meet at Oriel Park.

Cork City play Sligo Rovers, and Drogheda United welcome UCD to Weavers Park.

All of those at 7.45