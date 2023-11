Brain injury charity Headway has called for stronger concussion protocol in football.

It follows what it's describing as a "concerning" incident with Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire.

Maguire showed signs of discomfort after a collision in their Premier League match against Fulham but was allowed to continue after medical staff assessed him.

Advertisement

Headway believes the introduction of temporary concussion substitutions are needed to add credibility to the assessment process.