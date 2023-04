Boxer Amir Khan has been banned from all sport for two years following an anti-doping violation.

The suspension comes after a urine sample following his fight with Kell Brook in 2022 tested positive for ostarine, which is a prohibited substance.

Khan, who has since retired from boxing, accepted he broke anti-doping rules but said he did not do so intentionally.

An independent tribunal ruled out 'deliberate or reckless' conduct by the 36-year-old.