Jarrod Bowen’s first ever hat-trick helped end West Ham’s run of eight games without a win last night.

David Moyes’ side ran out 4-2 victors at home to Brentford.

The win lifts the Hammers up to eighth in the Premier League table, while Brentford remain just five-points above the drop-zone.

Republic of Ireland international Nathan Collins came on as a second half sub for Brentford.