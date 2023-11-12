Advertisement
Sport

Bournemouth beat Newcastle; Chelsea v Man City today

Nov 12, 2023 09:39 By radiokerrysport
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino feels he is starting to make a positive impact on his players after a difficult beginning to the season.

A 4-1 victory against London rivals Tottenham on Monday was only their fourth win of the Premier League season so far.

They face a massive test against Manchester City today in the main Premier League fixture of the afternoon.

Pochettino senses a recent shift in the mentality of his players

That one gets underway at Stamford Bridge at 4:30pm.

Before that, there are 4 games down for decision from 2pm.

Aston Villa play host to Fulham,

Brighton take on Sheffield United,

Brentford travel to Liverpool

And West Ham come up against Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle could have ended the day in fifth but lost 2-nil at Bournemouth.

Leaders Celtic look to extend their unbeaten start to the Scottish Premiership season to 13 games when they host Aberdeen this afternoon.

Before that, Old Firm rivals and nearest challengers Rangers are at bottom side Livingston.

