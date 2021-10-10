Advertisement
Sport

Bottas wins Turkish GP as Verstappen takes championship lead

Oct 10, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Bottas wins Turkish GP as Verstappen takes championship lead
Valtteri Bottas has won the Turkish Grand Prix, with Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton fifth.

His championship rival Max Verstappen took second place.

The Red Bull driver is now six points clear at the top of the standings.

