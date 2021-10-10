Bottas wins Turkish GP as Verstappen takes championship lead

Valtteri Bottas has won the Turkish Grand Prix, with Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton fifth.
His championship rival Max Verstappen took second place.
The Red Bull driver is now six points clear at the top of the standings.
Advertisement
Valtteri Bottas has won the Turkish Grand Prix, with Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton fifth.
His championship rival Max Verstappen took second place.
The Red Bull driver is now six points clear at the top of the standings.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus