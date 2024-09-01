Advertisement
Bohs defeat Rovers

Sep 1, 2024 15:07 By radiokerrynews
Bohs defeat Rovers
Bohemians came from a goal down to beat cross-city rivals Shamrock Rovers in the brunch-time kick-off in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Men's Premier Division.

Neil Farrugia had put Stephen Bradley's side ahead.

But goals from Ross Tierney and Filip Piszczek gave Alan Reynolds side all three points against a Hoops side who were reduced to 10 men when Lee Grace was sent off midway through the second half.

Later today, Stephen Kenny's St Pat's welcome a resurgent Drogheda United to Richmond Park from 6.

