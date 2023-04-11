Advertisement
Sport

Bohs 6 points clear at the top of SSE Airtricity Premier Division

Apr 11, 2023 08:04 By radiokerrysport
Bohs 6 points clear at the top of SSE Airtricity Premier Division
Bohemians manager Declan Devine says he was pleased with his side's character in last night's win over Derry City.

Dean Williams' second half penalty helped the visitors move six points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division thanks to a 1-nil victory.

Devine praised his players for a positive response after Friday's loss to Shamrock Rovers.

Elsewhere, the Hoops beat UCD 3-nil to climb up to third, while St Pat's were 3-1 winners over Drogheda.

Shelbourne beat Sligo Rovers 2-1 and Cork City had a 1-nil win over Dundalk at Turners Cross.

