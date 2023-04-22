Bohs 5 clear

Goals from Paddy Kirk and Declan McDaid gave Bohemians a 2-nil win away to Drogheda last night to remain five-points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Colm Whelan marked his return after a year out injured with a goal in Derry’s 3-1 win at Cork.

Shamrock Rovers got the better of the Dublin derby in Inchicore, beating St. Pat’s 2-nil.

While ten-man Shelbourne drew 1-apiece with Dundalk.

Tonight, Sligo entertain UCD.

It’s ten wins from ten for First Division leaders Galway United after their 4-1 victory at Kerry.

Despite leading 4-nil at the break, Waterford had to hold on for a 4-3 win at home to Athlone.

Cobh Ramblers and Treaty United drew 1-each.

While Finn Harps came away from Wexford with a 1-nil win.

Tonight, Longford play Bray.