Bohs 5 clear

Goals from Paddy Kirk and Declan McDaid gave Bohemians a 2-nil win away to Drogheda last night to remain five-points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.
Colm Whelan marked his return after a year out injured with a goal in Derry’s 3-1 win at Cork.
Shamrock Rovers got the better of the Dublin derby in Inchicore, beating St. Pat’s 2-nil.
While ten-man Shelbourne drew 1-apiece with Dundalk.
Tonight, Sligo entertain UCD.
====
It’s ten wins from ten for First Division leaders Galway United after their 4-1 victory at Kerry.
Despite leading 4-nil at the break, Waterford had to hold on for a 4-3 win at home to Athlone.
Cobh Ramblers and Treaty United drew 1-each.
While Finn Harps came away from Wexford with a 1-nil win.
Tonight, Longford play Bray.