Blackmore lands feature in Leopardstown

Aintree Grand National-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore stormed to more Grade One success earlier.

The 32-year-old was aboard Envoi Allen to claim victory in the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown.

In the Future Champions Novice Hurdle, victory went the way of Mighty Potter for trainer Gordon Elliott and jockey Jack Kennedy.

Advertisement

==

Eric Bloodaxe was the winner of the Grade Two Novice Hurdle at Limerick.

Bryan Cooper was aboard to steer the 11-8 favourite to victory for trainer Joseph O'Brien.

Advertisement

==

Shishkin made a winning return at Kempton today after eight months out of action.

The Nickey Henderson-trained seven-year-old secured an impressive win in the Desert Orchid Chase.