Blackburn Rovers attacker Sammie Szmodics has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad.

He replaces injured Hull City forward Aaron Connolly and could make his debut in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece or Gibraltar.

Szmodics is currently the joint top scorer in the English Championship with seven goals while he's also made two assists.

The 28-year-old secured an Irish passport in 2021 but had an injured shoulder then and has been overlooked since.