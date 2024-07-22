Blackburn reportedly reject bid for Ireland international

Blackburn have reportedly rejected a bid from Ipswich for Republic of Ireland international Sammie Szmodics.
Last season’s Championship top-scorer still has two years left on his Blackburn contract.
It’s believed the Premier League newcomers fell way short of Blackburn’s valuation of the 28-year old.
Amadou Onana has completed his move to Aston Villa from Everton.
The Belgium midfielder joins from their Premier League rivals for a reported 50 million pounds.
Onana made over 70 appearances for Everton since arriving in the summer of 2022, scoring three times last season.