Binotto departs Ferrari after disappointing season

Ferrari's F1 team principal Mattia Binotto is to leave his role at the end of the year.

They finished second in the constructor standings this season, but a number of tactical errors spoilt Charles Leclerc's push for the title.

Elsewhere, Hyundai team boss Julien Moncet has said his team will return Irish driver Craig Breen back to the top in next years World Rally Championship.

The Waterford man left the Korean team in 2021 and joined MSport to compete in a full programme of events this season.

Speaking to Dirtfish on Breens return to the team, Moncet said that it is up to his team to take the pressure of Craigs shoulders and get the best from him.

The 2023 WRC season kicks off in Monte Carlo in January