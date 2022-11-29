Advertisement
Binotto departs Ferrari after disappointing season

Nov 29, 2022 12:11 By radiokerrysport
Binotto departs Ferrari after disappointing season
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MAY 29: Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner talks with Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto on the grid ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 29, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202205290303 // Usage for editorial use only //
Ferrari's F1 team principal Mattia Binotto is to leave his role at the end of the year.

They finished second in the constructor standings this season, but a number of tactical errors spoilt Charles Leclerc's push for the title.

Elsewhere, Hyundai team boss Julien Moncet has said his team will return Irish driver Craig Breen back to the top in next years World Rally Championship.

The Waterford man left the Korean team in 2021 and joined MSport to compete in a full programme of events this season.

Speaking to Dirtfish on Breens return to the team, Moncet said that it is up to his team to take the pressure of Craigs shoulders and get the best from him.

The 2023 WRC season kicks off in Monte Carlo in January

