Big wins for Man United and Chelsea today

Brighton have come from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor,

Chelsea were 3-0 winners against London neighbours Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge,

Everton beat Southampton 3-1 at Goodison Park in what is Rafa Benitez's first game in charge of the Toffees,

A Jamie Vardy goal had Leicester City 1-0 winners against Wolves at the King Power Stadium,

And newly promoted Watford beat Aston Villa 3-2 at at Vicarage Road.

Earlier on Manchester United got their new season off to an incredible start.

They beat Leeds 5-1 at Old Trafford with Bruno Fernandes scoring a hat-trick for the hosts.

In just under half-an-hour's time Liverpool are away to Norwich.

Virgil van Dijk starts returns from injury to start for the Reds.